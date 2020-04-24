China: cyber attacks on anti-pandemic institutions should be condemned

China: cyber attacks on anti-pandemic institutions should be condemnedReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:05 IST
China said on Friday that cyberattacks against institutions fighting the coronavirus pandemic should be condemned around the world.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to a question about a report by the U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye that Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into the personal and professional email accounts of staff at China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged last year.
Vietnam's foreign ministry called the report "baseless" on Thursday. Geng did not directly comment on whether such attacks against Chinese officials had occurred.
