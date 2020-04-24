COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 4 more deaths, 44 fresh cases

Four more coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new cases of the infection were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, bringing the number of cases to 2,008 and total deaths to 32, officials said. All the four deceased COVID-19 patients are from Jaipur and aged 60 or above, they said.

"A 70-year-old woman, suffering from coronary artery disease, died on Friday. The woman, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was admitted in SMS hospital on April 18 and had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. The official said a 75-year-old man, resident of Jamwaramgarh in the Jaipur district, died on April 22. He was admitted to the hospital on April 13 for a surgery, Singh said.

His first sample came out negative but the second one tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 23, the official said. He said reports of a 60-year-old man from Ramganj (who died on April 23) and another man aged 60, resident of MD Road (who died on April 22), also came out positive.

Forty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday. Of the fresh cases, 21 are in Jaipur, 18 in Kota, four in Jhalawar and one in Bharatpur.

As many as 4,343 samples are under process in the state..