Nepal coronavirus cases near 50

The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Friday reached 48 with one more person getting infected from the deadly virus, the health ministry said. The Ministry of Health and Population said a 26-year-old man from Bhojpur district in eastern Nepal, who returned from Saudi Arabia about a month ago, tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 48, the ministry said, adding that 10 patients have recovered so far. Now the active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country stand at 38.

Udaypur district in eastern Nepal, where 28 people tested positive, has become the hotspot of coronavirus in the country. As many as 12 Indians residing in a local mosque tested positive. With the recovery of two patients, the Kathmandu valley has become a coronavirus-free region. On Thursday, a 58-year-old man and his 81-year-old mother were discharged from the hospital.