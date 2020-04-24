Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Co-op warns of $340 mln hit from coronavirus crisis

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:18 IST
Britain's Co-op warns of $340 mln hit from coronavirus crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Co-operative, the supermarkets to funerals group, warned on Friday additional costs associated with the coronavirus crisis could be up to 275 million pounds ($340 million). The owner of the country's sixth-largest supermarket chain said the extra costs would in part be offset by increased food sales and the business rates holiday from the government.

Estimated in a range of 200-275 million pounds, the additional costs include increases in payroll, logistics, store expenses, investment in staff safety, and the impact of social distancing measures on the type and size of funerals the Co-op carries out. Earlier this month, supermarket leader Tesco estimated a hit of up to 925 million pounds from the costs of dealing with the pandemic. No. 2 player Sainsbury's is due to report results next Thursday.

The Co-op, owned by its members, operates over 2,600 food stores, more than 1,000 funeral homes, and provides products to over 5,100 other stores. Employing over 63,000, it also has interests in insurance, legal services, and health. "Against the backdrop of COVID-19 we will review the strategy we had embedded across our businesses, aligning commercial and community objectives," said chief executive Steve Murrells.

For the year to Jan. 4, 2020, its total revenues grew 7% to 10.9 billion pounds, driven by a continued strong performance from its food business, which has delivered six years of like-for-like growth. The headline underlying pretax profit rose 50% to 50 million pounds. The Co-op nearly collapsed in 2013 after a 1.5 billion-pound funding "hole" was found in its banking operation. It has since recovered strongly, aided by the shift in Britons' grocery shopping habits toward more frequent trips to smaller convenience stores - the mainstay of its business. It no longer has a stake in the bank.

($1 = 0.8095 pounds)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy in strong Indian team for Online Nations Cup

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will spearhead Indias challenge in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, to be held from May 5 to 10. The Indian team includes countrys number two Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and Koneru Humpy. B Ad...

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

The company that brings live shows ranging from Disney on Ice to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that...

Centre allows COVID-19 pool testing, plasma therapy in Maha

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. He said ...

Rahul Gandhi hits out at centre for freezing DA, DR hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centres decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees, pensioners in view of the financial situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic calling it insen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020