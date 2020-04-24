Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnian region eases lockdown on seniors, children after court ruling

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:25 IST
Bosnian region eases lockdown on seniors, children after court ruling
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Friday loosened restrictions intended to stop the spread of the new coronavirus by keeping seniors and children from leaving their homes at all after the top court ruled those restrictions violated the constitution.

As of Friday, people older than 65 will be allowed to leave their homes from 0900 to 1300 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Those younger than 18 will be allowed out on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 1400 to 2000, the region's crisis staff decided. In a response to an appeal by a group of citizens, Bosnia's Constitutional Court concluded this week that their rights under the country's constitution, as well as the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, had been violated.

Social distancing and other protective measures still needed to be observed, it added. The Federation civil protection authority also lifted a night-time curfew and abolished a measure of obligatory quarantine but said people would still have to self-isolate for 14 days at their homes.

Protesters across the region went on hunger strikes earlier this week over their treatment in confinement. Many complained they had not been tested for the virus or had not been given their test results. Under emergency measures, the Federation authorities had been putting people arriving from abroad into quarantine for 28 days.

Bosnia has officially recorded 1,421 cases and 55 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The crisis staff said it could also soon take moves to partly re-open the economy, provided there was no surge in new cases, hospitalizations, or use of intensive care units. Lockdown measures could be re-applied if necessary.

Even before the pandemic, Bosnia's health system was in poor shape. Large numbers of doctors and nurses have sought work in Western Europe, causing fears that the country may soon have too few medical staff to cope. Bosnia declared a nationwide state of emergency on March 17, after the Federation and the Serb Republic, its other autonomous half, separately declared emergency situations and introduced measures to limit transmission of the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy in strong Indian team for Online Nations Cup

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will spearhead Indias challenge in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, to be held from May 5 to 10. The Indian team includes countrys number two Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and Koneru Humpy. B Ad...

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

The company that brings live shows ranging from Disney on Ice to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that...

Centre allows COVID-19 pool testing, plasma therapy in Maha

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. He said ...

Rahul Gandhi hits out at centre for freezing DA, DR hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centres decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees, pensioners in view of the financial situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic calling it insen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020