French court upholds ruling that limits Amazon deliveries during coronavirus crisis

French court upholds ruling that limits Amazon deliveries during coronavirus crisisReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:31 IST
A French court rejected US online retailer Amazon's appeal against a ruling that limits what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis.
Amazon must restrict deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food, the Court of Appeal in Versailles said, adding that for every delivery not meeting this requirement, Amazon would face a 100,000-euro ($108,020.00) penalty. ($1 = 0.9258 euros)
