U.S. FDA cautions against use of malaria drugs in COVID-19 patients

U.S. FDA cautions against use of malaria drugs in COVID-19 patientsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:32 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, in COVID-19 patients due to the risk of serious heart rhythm problems.
The agency said it was aware of increased use of these medicines through outpatient prescriptions and the drugs could cause abnormal heart rhythms and dangerously rapid heart rate. (https://bit.ly/3cHvepp)
