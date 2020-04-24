Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa says over $4 bln available from IMF, W.Bank to fight COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:03 IST
South Africa says over $4 bln available from IMF, W.Bank to fight COVID-19

South Africa's finance minister said on Friday more than $4 billion was available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for the country to help it fight COVID-19, playing down worries that the money would come with onerous conditions.

Africa's most industrialised economy has approached international financial institutions to contribute to a 500 billion rand ($26.4 billion) rescue package aimed at cushioning the blow from the new coronavirus on businesses and poor households. The approach comes despite deep suspicion in some governing party circles and within the influential trade union movement because of the conditions the IMF and World Bank might impose.

The minister, Tito Mboweni, said those opposed to the government borrowing from the IMF and World Bank were making "a mountain out of an anthill". An IMF official told Reuters last week that the emergency funds on offer came with no requirement for a structural adjustment programme. "The critical thing about the IMF facility that we would approach them for is that it is specific to the crisis. This is not the usual budget support or policy intervention or technical assistance and conditionalities. ... I think we need to understand that," Mboweni said.

"The IMF has indicated themselves that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2 billion in response to this crisis," Mboweni told a news conference. He added that South Africa could negotiate for a facility of "maybe between $55 and $60 million" at the World Bank.

South Africa is also talking to the African Development Bank and New Development Bank of the BRICS countries to try to source funding. The rest of the money for the rescue package is expected to come from cutting previously planned spending and domestic borrowing. Separately, National Treasury said in a statement that the 200 billion rand loan guarantee scheme that also forms part of the package would be rolled out over the next few weeks.

The first phase will be for 100 billion rand, with COVID-19 loans available from commercial banks for firms with an annual turnover of less than 300 million rand. ($1 = 18.9153 rand)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lisbon court rejects Abu Salem's petition

A Lisbon court has dismissed a petition by 1993-Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem claiming that his extradition conditions were violated by India, officials said. Rejecting the petition of gangster Salem, Lisbon Administrative Court 5 Or...

All 160 mediapersons examined for COVID-19 in Delhi on Apr 22 test negative

All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 test here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday. According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographe...

India's one month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation but say bigger challenge awaits

As India completes a month under lockdown that brought the worlds most populous democracy to a virtual standstill, with no or very minimal social and economic activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, several medical experts fe...

Covid-19 patient from Mizoram discharged from hospital in Mumbai

One of the seven Covid-19 patients from Mizoram, who were undergoing treatment in Mumbai, has recovered and discharged from a hospital on Friday, state health department officials said here. The patient was among three persons who tested po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020