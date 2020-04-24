Left Menu
Pramod Sawant spends morning hours of his birthday attending patients at District Hospital

Doctor-turned Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant attended patients at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Asilo Hospital at Mapusa on the occasion of his birthday. Sawant turned 47 on Friday.

ANI | Mapusa (Goa) | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:04 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Asilo Hospital at Mapusa on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Doctor-turned Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant attended patients at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Asilo Hospital at Mapusa on the occasion of his birthday. Sawant turned 47 on Friday. "We must ensure the safety of our dedicated medical personnel who are keeping us safe during this pandemic of #Covid_19 and I stand committed to the same. On my birthday today, I volunteered to join the team of Doctors at OPD of the District Hospital Mapusa," Sawant tweeted.

He has spent a few hours volunteering with a team of doctors at the North Goa district hospital in Mapusa town. As a fight against COVID-19, Asilo hospital has installed a machine to test the suspected cases. (ANI)

