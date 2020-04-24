Left Menu
JIPMER to test suspected COVID-19 patients' samples from MP

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:23 IST
Puducherry, Apr 24 (PTI): The Madhya Pradesh government has sent to Centrally administered JIPMER here for testing 1,500 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from that state. The samples were brought on Friday to JIPMER by a special chartered flight.

A spokesman of the hospital told PTI that the tests would be done and as soon as it is completed the results would be communicated to Madhya Pradesh government. The Union Health Ministry has designed JIPMER as a COVID-19 hospital.

A source said the institution provides testing services for COVID-19 by real-time polymerace chain reaction for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. It is also a mentor institute for around 70 hospitals and institutions in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

JIPMER has 250 beds and is equipped with all the advanced facilities and necessary protective equipment for COVID-19, the source said..

