Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish coal unions warn of the industry's collapse without state help

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:03 IST
Polish coal unions warn of the industry's collapse without state help
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Trade unions at Poland's biggest coal group, state-owned PGG, warned on Friday that the industry would collapse because of falling demand if the government did not help. Poland, which is heavily reliant on coal-fuelled power stations for its energy, is the only European Union member state not to have pledged to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But in the face of growing EU pressure to reduce emissions, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has encouraged investment in solar energy and offshore windfarms. The increasing share of clean energy in power generation, falling demand for electricity since the start of the coronavirus lockdown and coal imports have heightened problems for the coal industry.

PGG asked unions this month to accept a cut in hours and pay of up to 20% for three months, which would make the company eligible for government help. The unions initially rejected the proposal but later said they would accept it if management presented a restructuring plan for PGG that would guarantee jobs. PGG said it would need to have reliable demand forecasts for such a plan, which is all but impossible in the current circumstances.

"Today our industry needs help, otherwise it will collapse," the Solidarity trade union, the biggest in PGG, said in a letter sent to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. "The unions feel confident. I don't think that the management will be able to lower the salaries without the unions' consent," said Robert Maj, an analyst at Ipopema Securities.

In 2019, the average salary at PGG, which employs around 40,000 workers, stood at 7,850 zlotys, PGG said. This is nearly $1,870 at the current exchange rate. A spokesman at the State Assets Ministry, which supervises coal mining, was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 4.2030 zlotys)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani urges Iran military to seek regional stability, remain vigilant -TV

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Irans armed forces to seek regional stability while maintaining vigilance and a strong presence, state TV reported, as a war of words escalated with arch-enemy the United States. The head of Iran...

KJo plays 'which animal would you want to be' with munckins Yash, Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared an adorable video in which he plays a fun game with Yash And Roohi by asking them if they would have been born as an animal, which animal they would like to be. Apparently, at the end of the game, they...

Hubble marks 30 years in space with tapestry of blazing starbirth

NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescopes 30 years of unlocking the beauty and mystery of space by unveiling a stunning new portrait of a firestorm of star birth in a neighbouring galaxy. In this Hubble portrait, the giant red nebula ...

Bengals' Burrow ready to compete for starting job

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton remains on the Cincinnati Bengals roster, for now, but No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow said hes ready to make a run at the starting job. Im going to come in and compete and try to be the best player I can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020