Left Menu
Development News Edition

44% of new coronavirus infections in Italy occurred care facilities

PTI | Rome | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST
44% of new coronavirus infections in Italy occurred care facilities

At least 44 per cent of new coronavirus infections registered this month in Italy occurred in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to the Superior Institutes of Health. The data released Friday confirms anecdotal evidence that elder care facilities have become the major source of new infections in Italy, as elsewhere, given the vulnerability of residents and the lack of protective equipment for staff.

The next largest source of contagion from April 1-23 was among family members -- nearly 25 per cent -- collateral damage from Italy's seven-week stay-at-home order, the first and most extensive in the West. Nearly 11 per cent of infections were traced to hospitals, 4.2 per cent at work and 2 per cent in religious communities.

Also, the average number of people who will get COVID-19 from a single infected person -- the so-called R0 -- is now under 1 nationwide for the first time, according to the report. It started out between 2-3 in hard-hit parts of the north, where the epicenter of Europe's pandemic erupted on Feb. 21.

Stefano Merler of the Bruno Kessler Foundation, who analyzed the data, says even though Italy's lockdown had brought the R0 down to an average of 0.2-0.7 nationwide, "we're still not in a situation of security." Virologists say Italy couldn't consider re-opening until the R0 is well under 1, while adding that it won't reach 0 until there is a vaccine.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German Cup final postponed

The German FA announced Friday that the national cup final, planned for May 23 at Berlins Olympic Stadium, has been postponed, but said it hopes it can still take place this season behind closed doors. The semi-finals of the Cup, which had ...

Senior IAS officer to inquire COVID-19 cases of pharma company: K'taka govt

The Katnataka government on Friday appointed a senior IAS officer to inquire into COVID-19 infections to Jubilant pharma company factorys employees at Mysurus Nanjanagudu. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in an order has asked IAS officer ...

Arnab Goswami gets SC protection for 3 weeks in FIRs over alleged defamatory statements

In a relief for Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection for three weeks from any coercive action in multiple FIRs and complaints against him over his alleged defamatory statements ag...

Developing economies could see sharper recession in 2020, World Bank warns

Senior World Bank officials on Friday warned that developing economies could see a deeper recession than currently expected if consumption and investment do not rebound quickly after the coronavirus pandemic. In a blog posting on the Banks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020