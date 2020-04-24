Three more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Three more people on Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 59, a health official said here. The Director of the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr D K Singh said that two samples tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Both the patients are from Ranchi, health officials said. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said that one person from Deoghar tested positive for COVID-19 during the day.

A COVID-19 medical bulletin said that two people have died in the state due to the contagion while another person died after testing negative, due to Comorbidity or other reason, but before discharge. The 22-year-old Malaysian woman, the first coronavirus positive patient detected in the state on March 31 was discharged from RIMS on Friday after she recovered from the infection, according to Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

The woman was among the 17 foreign nationals found in a mosque at Hindpiri in Ranchi on March 29..