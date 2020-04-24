Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:49 IST
COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 109, officials said. On the brighter side, two more people got discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recovered so far to 56, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst coronavirus-hit districts in the state but has a recovery percentage over 50, according to a district administration statement.

"Total 177 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and six of them have tested positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 109," the statement said. "So far, 56 of the 109 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 53 active cases in the district," it said.

According to the administration, 2,821 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Friday evening. So far, 1,967 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 575 were in institutional quarantine, it added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for...

Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi: Officials.

Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi Officials....

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.There will not be a bill withou...

German Cup final postponed

The German FA announced Friday that the national cup final, planned for May 23 at Berlins Olympic Stadium, has been postponed, but said it hopes it can still take place this season behind closed doors. The semi-finals of the Cup, which had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020