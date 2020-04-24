Left Menu
Polish airline PLL LOT cancels flights until May 15

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:57 IST
Poland's state-owned airline PLL LOT has cancelled all passenger flights until May 15 citing the government's and European Union's air traffic and border restrictions, it said on Friday.

"According to the Polish government's decision to extend the suspension of air connections until May 9, 2020 and in the face of the closure of the external borders of the European Union until May 15, all passenger flights scheduled for May 15, 2020. have been cancelled," LOT said on its website.

Poland closed its borders in mid-March and earlier in April Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that they will remain closed until at least May 3.

