Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We refuse to die in jail': Argentine inmates set fire to prison in coronavirus protest

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:48 IST
'We refuse to die in jail': Argentine inmates set fire to prison in coronavirus protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Inmates at an Argentine prison in Buenos Aires set fire to mattresses and protested on the roof of the jail, demanding some people be released due to fears of infection by the coronavirus, according to local media and a Reuters witness. A Reuters witness outside the jail on Friday saw at least a dozen people on the roof of the facility in the Villa Devoto neighborhood of the city. The group had protest banners and some were holding chains, sticks and other weapons.

"We refuse to die in prison," one banner hanging from the side of the jail read. Another, referring directly to the coronavirus outbreak said: "COVID-19 is in Devoto. Genocidal judges, silence is not my language." COVID-19 is the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The riot initially began late on Thursday after prisoners learned that a number of people in the facility were infected with the virus, local media reported. They demanded the release of inmates at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The state-run Telam news agency said that prisoners had burned mattresses and taken over two floors of the prison. A large number of the inmates were involved with the riot. A Reuters witness heard sounds like gunshots and saw police helicopters flying over the prison, which according to the Federal Penitentiary Service can house up to 1,683 detainees.

There was no official information immediately available on any injuries or fatalities. Government representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters inquiries. Argentina, which imposed a tough nationwide lockdown in mid-March, has registered a total of 3,435 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 167 deaths, the latest official data show.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ajax Amsterdam understand decision not to award them league title

Fridays decision to not award the Dutch league title to Ajax Amsterdam was understandable, said the clubs general manager Edwin van der Sar as the season in the Netherlands was formally brought to a premature close by the COVID-19 pandemic....

World leaders launch plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccine; US stays away

World leaders pledged on Friday to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization WHO initiative. Fren...

DR Congo police arrest leader of separatist cult after deadly clashes

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday arrested Ne Muanda Nsemi, the leader of a separatist religious sect, killing eight of his followers as they raided his home in Kinshasa, the interior minister said.The arrest of Nsemi, wh...

Air France to get USD 7.6-billion government aid package

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020