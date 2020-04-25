Capital's corona count: 3 more die, 138 test positive on day; 53 fatalities, 2,514 infections till date

A day after soaring by 128, the coronavirus infection registered another sharp rise by 138 cases, raising the total number of the positive cases in the national capital to 2,514 on Friday, revealed the Delhi Government ‘s daily health bulletin. The day also saw three COVID-19 deaths, one more than what it suffered on Thursday, taking the total number of corona casualties in the capital to 53, the bulletin revealed.

Of the total 53 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 or above, accounting for over 54 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the capital, said officials. Fourteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, they added.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,376 including 50 deaths. With three more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 53.

Delhi health secretary on Friday chaired the first meeting of committee constituted to frame an SOP and security protocol for redressing the safety issues on the functioning of medical professionals, the Delhi government said in its health bulletin on Friday. An order has been also issued to the Delhi government hospitals for providing at least two trained nursing orderly round the clock per hearse van to the allocated district, to manage dead bodies in accordance with the guidelines. The bulletin it has also been ordered to refer all COVID positive patients in the need of dialysis to Lok Nayak Hospital for admission and dialysis to be done as per their requirement. Meanwhile, 31 staffers of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, including 11 doctors, have tested positive for coronavirus till date, officials said on Friday.

Also, an assistant sanitary inspector from North Delhi Municipal Corporation and two sanitation workers from the South Delhi civic body have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The bulletin said an order has been issued for providing general medical facilities to the people in shelter homes and for conducting their screening for COVID-19. According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 2,514 cases recorded so far, at least 481 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 29of them are in ICU and 9 on ventilators.