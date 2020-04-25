Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unions denounce Las Vegas mayor's call to re-open casinos

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:42 IST
Unions denounce Las Vegas mayor's call to re-open casinos

The powerful United Auto Workers union on Friday criticized Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's call to re-open casinos despite the continued risk of coronavirus, the latest labor organization to weigh in on her remarks.

UAW president Rory Gamble, whose union represents casino workers in Las Vegas along with automobile workers across the United States, called on Nevada politicians to denounce Goodman at a time when states are looking at how to re-open businesses in ways that keep workers safe. "UAW Casino employees, their families and the community are not test subjects for her irresponsible theories on public health and the COVID-19 virus," Gamble said in a statement.

Goodman, whose jurisdiction does not include the famed Las Vegas Strip, which is outside the city limits, has called closing the area's resorts and casinos "total insanity." Her city faces a possible budget deficit of $150 million due to lost revenue from coronavirus-related closures and the associated drop in tourism and hospitality. The state of Nevada imposed shutdowns in March aimed at stopping the spread of the highly infectious virus.

Earlier this week, Goodman appeared on several television news programs calling for an immediate re-opening of casinos. "We're ready to get back in business," she said on MSNBC.

Business owners should keep their places clean, she said. "Let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if in fact there becomes evidence that they have disease," Goodman said.

Her remarks prompted strong pushback from unions representing workers in the city's hospitality industry and healthcare sector. Unions are powerful politically in Nevada, where a greater percentage of workers are represented by labor organizations than many other parts of the United States. "To suggest that we should endanger more lives by treating Las Vegas like a guinea pig in some wild experiment betrays a profound level of ignorance of the current situation,” said Grace Vergara-Mactal, executive director of the Service Employees International Union Local 1107, which represents health care workers.

The Culinary Workers union Local 226, which represents 60,000 workers in casinos, restaurants and bars, called Goodman's comments "outrageous." Nearly a dozen members have already died of the virus, said union secretary-treasurer Geoconda Arguello-Kline.

"We are not expendable," Arguello-Kline said in a statement.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fmr tennis ace Bob Hewitt, convicted of child rape, released on parole

Former world tennis champion Bob Hewitt is back home with his family after serving just over half of his jail sentence for child rape, the weekly Sunday Times reported. Hewitt, now 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage te...

2 arrested in AP's Guntur for smuggling 3 kg cannabis

Guntur district police have arrested two repeated offenders for smuggling 3 kg cannabis at Undavalli caves area. The duo -- Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi -- were arrested on Thursday.Earlier, the excise department had caught these tw...

Brazil 'super minister' quits in Bolsonaro's worst crisis yet

Brazils Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice minister quit on Friday and accused him of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, adding to the turmoil of a government struggling ...

Disinfectant makers steer consumers away from Trump's coronavirus comments

Makers of household cleaners on Friday took the unusual step of urging people not to drink or inject their products, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try using them to cure COVID-19 patients. Reckitt Benckiser, the UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020