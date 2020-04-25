Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test kit

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:48 IST
FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test kit

In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit, which is expected to bring coronavirus testing to the doorsteps of every household. The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company which has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs USD 119 in the United States.

“This is a test where under certain circumstances with doctor supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient, and the patient can perform the self-swab and then mail it back and get the results after that time all under the guidance of a licensed physician,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference. Earlier this week, Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp said that its at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.

The authorisation permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire, LabCorp said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thunder Predator, CR4ZY survive in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Thunder Predator and CR4ZY both won on Friday, setting up a lower-bracket semifinal showdown Saturday at the BTS Pro Series Americas event. The winner of that match will face the loser of Saturdays upper-bracket final between Quincy Crew an...

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft Second round--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Browns receive 44th pick LSU S Grant Delpit and 160...

Showdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps

U.S. states promoting apps that could prove essential to ending the coronavirus lockdown may be headed for a showdown with the two Silicon Valley companies that control key software on 99 of smartphones over the collection of sensitive GPS ...

Eagles select QB Hurts in second round

Adding protection for injury-prone quarterback Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. Hurts was chosen 53rd overall.Wentz has battled knee, back and he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020