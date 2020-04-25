Left Menu
Uzbekistan allows some retailers to reopen after shutdown over virus

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Uzbekistan allowed certain categories of retailers and other businesses to reopen on Saturday after being closed for weeks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state news agency Uza reported. Among those allowed to resume work are vendors of construction materials, car parts, seeds, and seedlings, as well as dry cleaning companies, insurers, notaries, and those servicing construction and agricultural machinery.

With a population of 34 million, Uzbekistan has confirmed 1,804 coronavirus cases and reported eight deaths, while 621 people have recovered from the disease. After peaking at triple digits in mid-April, the daily number of new cases has been falling. On Friday, the government said it would soon start lifting social distancing restrictions in some districts.

