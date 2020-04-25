Social activist Mahendra Kumar no more

Former state convener of Bajarang Dal and social activist Mahendra Kumar died on Saturday due to heart attack at a private hospital here, sources said. Following complaints of chest pain, Kumar (47) was shifted to the hospital, but he passed away due to heart attack early this morning, they said.

After quitting Bajarang Dal, Kumar was involved in social activities that were contrarian to the ideology that he followed. He is survived by wife and two children.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has expressed grief over Kumar's death. Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy too have condoled his passing away.

Kumar, after quitting Bajarang Dal, had a short stint in JD(S) and had also actively participated in anti-CAA and NRC related agitations..