7 new COVID-19 patients in Firozabad, total cases rise to 78

7 new COVID-19 patients in Firozabad, total cases rise to 78PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:12 IST
Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases here to 78, an official said
All the fresh cases have been reported from hotspot in the Ramgarh police station area here, Chief Medical Officer SK Dixit said, adding that the area has been completely sealed off
A list of people who came in contact with them is being prepared, the CMO added.
