Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:44 p.m.

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government says. 2:40 p.m.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot. 2:29 p.m.

Central teams assess COVID-19 situation in Ahmedabad and Surat. 2:17 p.m.

Indian-origin man charged with hoarding and price-gouging PPE in US. 2:16 p.m.

Chennai Corporation declines nod to excavate COVID-19 doc victim's body. 2:11 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 patients in Firozabad as total cases rise to 78. 2:08 p.m.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu greets people on Ramzan and underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19. 1:50 p.m.

Cricket should resume only when COVID-19 is completely eradicated, feels former India star Yuvraj Singh. 1:34 p.m.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces five-phase plan to ease COVID-19 lockdown. 1:25 p.m.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi calls for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in UP. 1:22 p.m.

Cotton, natural silk, and chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19, study says. 1:18 p.m.

Tripura government orders probe into misuse of funds in procuring COVID-19 test kits. 12:41 p.m.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka as state tally goes up to 489. Coronavirus cases crossed the 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reaching 1,016 as 61 more tested positive in the last 24 hours.

12:37 p.m. Eighteen family members and another person test positive for coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district of UP.

12:09 p.m. One more doctor at AMU-affiliated hospital tests positive for COVID-19.

12:05 p.m. A 70-year-old man hailing from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir becomes the sixth person to die due to COVID-19 in the union territory.

12:04 p.m. Sri Lanka to lift nationwide curfew on Monday.

12:02 p.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges the government to help fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown.

11:40 a.m. UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from September and online exams wherever possible.

11:36 a.m. American Senator urges US President Donald Trump to reverse order on Green Card and speed up H-1B for healthcare workers.

11:21 a.m. China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials.

11:20 a.m. Facebook live sessions by experts and celebrities started to keep Churu residents motivated during lockdown.

11:14 a.m. Australian Government looking at travel exemptions for Indian cricket team's Test tour, reports say.

10:50 a.m. Rajasthan records 25 new coronavirus cases as infection tally rises to 2,059.

10:47 a.m. Trump says he was "sarcastic" when talking about injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 patients.

10:19 a.m. Indore's death toll rises to 57 as the number of cases in the city jump to 1,085.

10:09 a.m. Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as total number of cases rise to 29.

10:05 a.m. Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products.

9:44 a.m. Community kitchens in Udhampur prepare over 7,000 food packets daily for stranded migrant workers.

9:33 a.m. FDA warns against side effects of hydroxychloroquine.

9:28 a.m. Indians and ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19, survey says.

9:22 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 775 as the number of cases climb to 24,506, Health Ministry says.

9:04 a.m. Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded in Amravati city, Maharashtra.

8:52 a.m. Seventy two COVID-19 therapeutics trials underway and 211 in planning stages, FDA says.