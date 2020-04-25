Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

A central team, appointed to assess the COVID-19 situation, began its visit to the city on Saturday and visited a COVID-19 hospital set up by the Telangana government. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the sports facility at Gachibowli in the city, which has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital by the state government in a record time, as part of its efforts to assess the preparedness and the situation.

A state health official said they have apprised the team about the facilities provided in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The visiting team members asked some questions and took details, he said.

The team also asked for details on the facilities created for COVID-19 patients and the protocols being followed by the state government at other hospitals, he said. Stating that the state government has acquired the necessary facilities, the official said the team was satisfied with the arrangements.

The Telangana government recently converted a 14- storey tower at Gachibowli sports complex here into a 1,500-bedded COVID-19 special hospital. About 1,000 workforce sweated it out to convert the tower, part of the sports complex , constructed in 2002, into a full-pledged coronavirus hospital with 50 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, a senior state government official involved in the execution of the healthcare centre earlier said.

On Friday, 13 cases were reported, taking the tally to 983, while the number of people who succumbed to the virus in the state was 25. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals was 291.