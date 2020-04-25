Rajasthan reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon, taking the total tally of those infected in the State to 2,061, informed State Health Department. The two people who have tested positive for the lethal infection are residents of Jaipur and Bharatpur respectively.

According to data provided by Rajasthan Health Department in the morning, the total number of cases in the State stood at 2059 with 25 new cases on Saturday. Out of the total of 2,061 COVID-19 patients in the state, 493 have recovered and 198 have been discharged. So, far 33 people have lost their lives in Rajasthan due to the virus. (ANI)