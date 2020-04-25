Left Menu
Maha: 10 from Nagpur coronavirus hotspot hide in godown; held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:43 IST
Maha: 10 from Nagpur coronavirus hotspot hide in godown; held

Ten people from a coronavirus hotspot in Nagpur in Maharashtra who were refusing to get themselves quarantined or tested were nabbed from hiding, said municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday. There are around 30 families in Satranjipura area who have been quarantined as 55 COVID-19 cases were detected there and the ten were connected to the area, he said.

"Late Friday night, we got information that some people related to these 30 families are hiding in nearby Kalamana area. A team comprising medical staff and police reached the area and nabbed 10 people hiding in a godown there. They were shifted to a quarantine centre," Mundhe said. "It is unfortunate that people are behaving in such a manner. They are not cooperating with authorities who are trying their best to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Action will be taken if those who have symptoms or those who have been in contact with patients do not come forward to get tested," he said.

Mundhe also said Nagpur Municipal Corporation had made arrangements to get pregnant women in hotspots tested for the virus by a team of gynecologists..

