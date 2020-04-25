Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 106 to 2,706, with 2,861 new cases - ministry

Turkey recorded 2,861 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, and 106 more people died, taking the death toll to 2,706, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

The total number of cases stood at 107,773, the highest total in any country outside western Europe or the United States.

A total of 25,582 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 38,308.