Left Menu
Development News Edition

38 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, total count 541

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:38 IST
38 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, total count 541

At least 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 541, officials said on Saturday. The death toll due to the contagion remained 18 in the state, a bulletin released by the West Bengal Health Department said.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had on Friday said the panel set up to ascertain the exact number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state, after auditing 57 suspected deaths, certified that only 18 of them were caused "directly by the disease". The 39 other deaths were due to severe co-morbidity conditions, he had said.

With the 38 new cases, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 423, the department said. Since Friday evening, 947 samples were tested, it said, adding, a total of 9,880 samples have been examined in the state so far.

In the last 24 hours, two persons were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from COVID-19. Till date, 105 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, the bulletin said.

While the West Bengal government said the number of COVID-19 cases is 541 in the state, the figure put up on the Union health ministry website for West Bengal is 571. Meanwhile, the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (I- NK) on Saturday evening said two administrative officials tested positive for coronavirus and have been shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

They had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, it said in a release..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

ISI's changing strategies pushing Kashmiri terrorists for 'jihad' in Afghanistan, says European think-tank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Former governor, veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar dead

Former Governor of Bihar and Tripura and veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar died of old age ailments at his Guwahati residence on Saturday. He was 86.The politician is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The body of Knowar w...

Central teams flag non-cooperation by WB govt, suggest stricter lockdown measures; TMC hits back

The central teams on COVID-19 assessment on Saturday alleged non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and wondered whether the ruling dispensation would take responsibility for its members safety, drawing sharp riposte from the TMC whi...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020