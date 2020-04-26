3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 103

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three more persons, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 103 on Sunday, officials said. All three cases -- a 57-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 60 years -- were reported from Rourkela in Sundargarh district, the Information and Public Relations department said, adding that contact-tracing and other follow-up action were underway.

According to officials, two of them had come in close contact with another COVID-19 patient, officials said. Altogether 2,217 samples were tested for COVID-19 on April 25, the officials said.

Of the state's 103 COVID-19 patients, 68 are active cases and 34 have recovered. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the disease on April 6. Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has reported the maximum number of cases at 46, followed by Jajpur at 18, Bhadrak at 16, Balasore at 10, and six in Sundargarh.

A total of 22,815 samples have been examined till the midnight of April 25 in eight laboratories, an official said. The state government had imposed a 60-hour complete shutdown since 10 pm on Thursday in Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Balasore, in the wake of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the three districts.

Together, the three districts accounted for 34 COVID- 19 cases earlier in the week.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

