Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths. Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.

Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

