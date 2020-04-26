Left Menu
Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:09 IST
Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in the statement. Fifteen of the new cases are permanent residents.

The number of new cases rose from 618 reported on Saturday. The tiny country of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, due to outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing over 300,000 mainly South Asian workers.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

