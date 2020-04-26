Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Belgian league leaves door ajar for restart

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:13 IST
Soccer-Belgian league leaves door ajar for restart
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Belgium's Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign. The meeting of the league's 24 member clubs has already been postponed twice, fueling media speculation that the decision made by its board at the start of the month to end the campaign could yet be overturned.

The teams are scheduled to meet via video conference on Monday but Belgian media reported at the weekend that a decision to ratify the cancellation of the season would be postponed. Belgium, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first league in Europe to call off the remainder of its season.

Seventeen of its financially-strapped clubs clamored for the campaign to be declared over in an open letter to the league. Runaway league leaders Club Brugge were declared champions but other decisions around promotion and relegation, as well as places in next season's European club competitions, were referred to a five-man working group.

The league's plans have been muddied by the failure of Belgium's government to provide clarity on when sports events might be able to restart after a stringent lockdown. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference after seven hours of discussions on Friday that Belgium could tighten restrictions or delay easing depending on the health situation.

She detailed a staggered easing of restrictions over the next weeks but said they would clarify sports events shortly. Belgian football association president Mehdi Bayat said he had hoped for more clarity by next week. "But we understand that professional football is no priority," he said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh textile workers flout coronavirus lockdown to demand wages

Hundreds of textile workers in Bangladeshs capital Dhaka took to the streets on Sunday demanding wages, flouting social distancing norms amid a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic.The second-largest apparel producer afte...

KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 PTI Doctors and health care workers who are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be exempted from the ambit of the salary cut announced by the state government,the Kerala Medical Offi...

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms: Haryana govt official.

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms Haryana govt official....

81 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1097

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srika...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020