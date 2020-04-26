Left Menu
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths -authorities

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:34 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths -authorities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 655 to 37,845, health authorities said on Sunday, with 66 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,475, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

