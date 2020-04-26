Left Menu
Virus testing lab begins in Latur medical science institute

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:28 IST
The Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute in Latur in Maharashtra has got a laboratory that can test 90 samples per day from adjoining areas including Beed, said a senior health official on Sunday. The first three samples tested by the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory have returned negative, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute Dean Dr. Girish Thakur said.

"It can test 90 samples per day and results can be had in six hours. Testing for swine flu, dengue, chikungunya would be done here using modern equipment," he said. "We will test samples of 33 people, including 26 staff from the sub-district hospital, on Sunday," he said.

