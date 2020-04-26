Left Menu
19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total reaches 274

PTI | Patna/Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:53 IST
Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 274, a top Health department official said here. The number of active cases now stands at 216. Eleven patients were cured and discharged from the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here, he said, adding that number of patients who have recovered so far stands at 56 and two fatalities recorded.

Of the fresh cases, six are in Rohtas, five in Gopalganj, four in East Champaran, three in Arwal and one in Jehanabad, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said. "We are ascertaining their infection trail," he said, adding that the four COVID-19 infected persons in East Champaran are migrants from Mumbai and Delhi.

With a confirmed case being reported from Jehanabad, the contagion has now spread to 22 out of 38 districts of the state. Twenty-eight people were found coronavirus positive on Saturday. Bihar had on Friday witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases when 53 people tested positive for the dreaded virus. Of the 11 patients discharged from NMCH, five belong to Munger, three from Nalanda and one each from Bhojpur, Buxar and Nawada, Kumar said.

Two men in their 30s - one each from Munger and Vaishali districts - have died of the disease so far. The number of samples tested till date is 16,985.

Among the COVID-19 affected districts, Munger registered the highest positive cases of 60 so far while Nalanda stood at second with 31 cases, Patna (33), Siwan (30), Buxar (24) and Kaimur (14) have also accounted for double digit cases..

