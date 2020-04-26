British PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery - Sky News

British PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery - Sky NewsReuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:47 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.
A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on Johnson's whereabouts.
The government had previously announced he would be back at work on Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him in his absence, said Johnson was "raring to go".
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- COVID
- Dominic Raab
- British
- Downing Street
- Sky News
ALSO READ
Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility launched in Gurugram
COVID-19: Real Sociedad players to begin training from Tuesday
Rope in ENT specialists, resident docs to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry to states
May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19: PM
COVID-19 cases in Gilgit surge as Pak sends Iran-returned pilgrims to the region, says activist