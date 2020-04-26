Left Menu
British PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery - Sky News

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:47 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on Johnson's whereabouts.

The government had previously announced he would be back at work on Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him in his absence, said Johnson was "raring to go".

