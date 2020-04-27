On eve of TRS formation day, donated blood to help Thalassemia patients: KTR

Telangana IT Minister KTR on Sunday donated blood on the eve of TRS party formation day to help the Thalassemia patients and other medical emergencies and also appealed to all party leaders and workers to donate blood for this cause.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "On the eve of TRS Formation Day tomorrow, donated blood to help the Thalassemia patients and others in medical emergencies. Also appealed to all TRS Party leaders and workers to work with local area hospitals and aid them by donating blood." (ANI)