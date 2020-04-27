Left Menu
Congress targets Centre over antibody test kits being purchased at higher prices

A day after Delhi High Court asked to make COVID-19 test kits available at the lowest cost possible, Congress leader Ahmed Patel targetted the Central government over antibody test kits being purchased for Rs 600 per piece by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which were being imported for Rs 245 each.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:44 IST
Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Delhi High Court asked to make COVID-19 test kits available at the lowest cost possible, Congress leader Ahmed Patel targetted the Central government over antibody test kits being purchased for Rs 600 per piece by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which were being imported for Rs 245 each. "The recent Delhi HC judgement has raised a pertinent question - Why was ICMR purchasing antibody test kits for Rs 600 per piece, which was imported for Rs 245?" Patel tweeted asking the government to "clarify" the matter.

He said no one should profit at the expense of the poor in the midst of a pandemic. The Delhi High Court had on Sunday directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order.

"The country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. People have been cloistered in their homes or constrained to stay wherever they were on March 24. A profit mark-up of Rs 155 that is 61 percent on the landed cost price of Rs 245 is much on the higher side and in any case more than sufficient for the seller," Justice Najmi Waziri said. (ANI)

