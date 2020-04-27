Fresh COVID-19 case reported in U'khand; cases rise to 51

Fresh COVID-19 case reported in U'khand; cases rise to 51PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:25 IST
One more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 51, a health bulletin said
The test of the man's samples were conducted at the Doon Medical College and the report came on Sunday night, it said. The man's wife had tested positive for COVID-19 soon after delivering a child at the Doon Hospital here on Saturday, the bulletin said
With this the number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 51, it said. Twenty-eight of them have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.
