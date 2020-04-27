China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator

China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiatorReuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:03 IST
China said on Monday it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation and not an instigator, responding to a question about a European Union report that alleged China was spreading disinformation about the outbreak.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing.
