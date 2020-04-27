UK PM Johnson thanks Britons for abiding by lockdown on return to work

UK PM Johnson thanks Britons for abiding by lockdown on return to workReuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Britons for abiding by the lockdown as he returned to work on Monday after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection.
"Everyday I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land and it is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war," Johnson said outside his Downing Street office
