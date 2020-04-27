Left Menu
33 staffers at Max hospital test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:52 IST
As many as 33 staffers of a leading private hospital in east Delhi, including two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks, sources said on Monday. Max Healthcare group had announced two weeks ago that it was going to conduct tests for COVID-19 on all its employees and patients at its facilities across the country.

"Since the test started, 33 staffers, including two doctors, nurses, paramedics, and non-medical staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Max Hospital, Patparganj, till date," a source said. Max Hospital, Patparganj is an upscale health facility in east Delhi.

All the affected people have been shifted to a quarantine facility in East Block of Max Hospital, Saket in south Delhi, sources said. The East Block of the hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Healthcare workers from hospitals under Max Healthcare (18,000), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai (3,000) will be tested over the next few weeks, officials of Max Healthcare had earlier said. The move had come in the wake of a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff at Max Hospital, Saket earlier testing positive for coronavirus.

