Motor racing-Formula One maps out season from Austria to Abu Dhabi

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:13 IST
Formula One plans to start its delayed 2020 season without spectators in Austria in July before ending in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas, chairman, and CEO Chase Carey said on Monday.

The first race at the Red Bull Ring would be on the July 3-5 weekend.

The French Grand Prix at the southern Le Castellet circuit in June has been canceled, becoming the 10th race to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

