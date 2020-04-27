Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain eyes more easing of coronavirus lockdown after children reclaim streets

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:45 IST
Spain eyes more easing of coronavirus lockdown after children reclaim streets

Spanish authorities cautiously prepared further steps to loosen one of Europe's toughest coronavirus lockdowns on Monday after children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks, causing concern about crowds in some areas. Having suffered one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, Spain has been under strict lockdown since March 14, but recently begun to ease restrictions as it reined in the infection rate.

Daily fatalities from the virus rose by 331 on Monday to a total of 23,521, edging up from 288 the previous day but well below the daily peak of more than 900 recorded in early April. Cumulative cases rose to 209,465 from 207,634 the day before. In the most significant relaxation of the lockdown yet, on Sunday children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity, while adhering to social-distancing guidelines and staying within 1 km of their homes.

But some local authorities complained parents were allowing their kids to flout the rules, and TV footage showed large crowds gathering in parks and on boardwalks across the country. "Local police have detected numerous instances of non-compliance...We appeal for people to be responsible," city hall in the southeastern city of Alicante said in a tweet.

In an interview with broadcaster TV3, Catalan regional interior secretary Miquel Buch called for more nuanced regulations such as allowing children of different ages out at different times. However, the national Interior Ministry in Madrid said that generally Spaniards had stuck to the social-distancing rules and breaches were few. "There was no widespread or major breach of the rules, beyond a few isolated areas where we are going to increase enforcement," a ministry spokesman said.

On Saturday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spaniards of all ages would be allowed to exercise outdoors from May 2 if the coronavirus toll continues to fall. He also said his cabinet would approve on Tuesday a wider plan to lift restrictions and gradually restart the country's stuttering economy.

Although some key businesses have continued to operate through the shutdown, bars and restaurants remain shuttered and the country's vital tourism sector has ground to a halt. The loosening will not be rolled out in unison across the country. Instead, each region will decide its own plan to lift restrictions based on a series of criteria, including the infection rate and capacity of local health services.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China police detain three linked to censored coronavirus archive

Chinese police have detained two people who contributed to an online archive of censored articles about the coronavirus outbreak, a friend and a family member of one told Reuters on Monday.The two - Chen Mei and Cai Wei - have been out of c...

WRAPUP 1-Some countries prise open COVID-19 lockdowns, but UK says not yet

Countries from Italy to New Zealand have announced the easing of coronavirus lockdowns but Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson, back at work on Monday after being hospitalized with the disease, said it was too early to relax restrictions ...

To push telework, Japan taking another look at ancient "seal" custom

With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation the need to stamp documents with se...

Lufthansa should be supported but not nationalised - Bavarian premier

The German government should support Lufthansa as it tackles the coronavirus crisis but the flagship carrier should not be nationalized, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder said on Monday.Lufthansa should not be nationalized, said Soeder -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020