Five out of 8 NE States Corona free while three not add new positive case

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh also received an update about various economic activities in the recent days in the exempted areas, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, which primarily included the Bamboo related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:38 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh also informed about the proposals received and under consideration from the different North Eastern States like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for new health-related projects devoted to the management of infections and Corona care, critical care and upgraded healthcare. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

Five out of eight Northeast States are Corona free while the other three States have not added any new Corona positive case in the last few days. This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, after a review meeting through video conference, in which senior officers from North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong as well representatives of different government bodies and PSUs including North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMC), North East Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC) etc participated from their respective places.

Briefing the media, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction that whereas in the last six years, under Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, Northeast has emerged as a model of developmental transformation, in the wake of the present COVID crisis, it has emerged as a model of effective, diligent and disciplined health management.

Elaborating further, Dr Jitendra Singh said, 5 North Eastern States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura are totally Corona free, while 3 other states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram had 8, 11 and 1 Corona positive cases respectively, which are waiting to become negative, while no new cases were added till last night. He congratulated the State governments of the North-Eastern region, their Chief Ministers and also the officials in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council (NEC) for ensuring perfect coordination, which had made this possible.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed about the proposals received and under consideration from the different North Eastern States like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for new health-related projects devoted to the management of infections and Corona care, critical care and upgraded healthcare. These projects will be dealt with priority, he said. In addition, he informed that the Ministry of DoNER had placed Rs 25 crore at the disposal of North Eastern States in the initial stage itself, much before the lockdown, as gap-funding for corona related activities.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh also received an update about various economic activities in the recent days in the exempted areas, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, which primarily included the Bamboo related activities.

