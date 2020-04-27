Left Menu
22-year-old man tests negative after 41 daysin hospital

27-04-2020
After a 41-day long treatment,a 22-year-old man, a COVID-19 patient who returned from London last month, was discharged from the government medical college hospital here on Monday after he regained health, hospital authorities said. The man's samples had returned positive 19 times before it turned negative twice in the last two tests, they said.

He was free from the grip of the novel coronavirus on the 36th day of his admission in the isolation ward of the hospital. A native of Malappuram, the man was admitted to the hospital on March 18 due to symptoms of COVID-19 on his arrival here from London via Sharjah.

Medical college hospital principal Dr Thomas Mathew hailed the courage displayed by the man during the course of the lengthy treatment. Besides quality treatment, he was also given full mental support, he said.

Last week, a 62-year-old COVID-19 woman patient was discharged from a hospital in Pathanamthitta district after a 48-day-long treatment. Her samples had returned positive 20 times, before her last two consecutive results turned negative.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

