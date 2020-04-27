Left Menu
Odia people stranded in other states should be allowed entry only after furnishing COVID clearance certificate: Health Minister demands

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das on Monday said that he has put forth a demand to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the need for COVID clearance certificates for migrant labourers and students stranded in other states before they are allowed entry into Odisha.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:58 IST
Odia people stranded in other states should be allowed entry only after furnishing COVID clearance certificate: Health Minister demands
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das on Monday said that he has put forth a demand to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the need for COVID clearance certificates for migrant labourers and students stranded in other states before they are allowed entry into Odisha. "As far as Odisha is concerned, I can say that the situation is still under control if you compare us with other states. However, precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Das told ANI.

He further said, "Odia people stranded in other states wanting to return home should have to first undertake COVID test in their residing states and get a clearance certificate. They should be allowed to enter Odisha only after showing their clearance certificates at our border check posts." "During my video-conference with Dr Harsh Vardhan, I submitted a demand regarding this," he added.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 108 cases have been reported in Odisha so far. (ANI)

