Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England's Genge wants new players' union after COVID-19 pay cuts

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 04:29 IST
Rugby-England's Genge wants new players' union after COVID-19 pay cuts

England prop Ellis Genge has called for a new, more independent players' union amid dissatisfaction among fellow professionals about how pay cuts as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic have been handled by clubs and rugby authorities. Genge said the Rugby Players' Association (RPA), founded in 1998, is reluctant to "bite the hand that feeds" as it receives funding from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Premiership Rugby (PRL) and players got a raw deal over recent pay cuts.

"I do feel people were poorly advised (about wage reductions), people were advised from the off to sign the contracts without reading them, almost," he told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast. "Commercially, I didn’t think everyone was being represented very well," the 25-year-old explained, adding that he did not want to replace the RPA.

Capped 18 times by his country, Genge took legal advice after being asked to take a 25% pay reduction by his club Leicester Tigers, and the issue has since been resolved. "I’ve had a lot of friends in rugby come to me and say: 'I’ve been stitched up with this, or I’ve been shafted with this, or I don’t know how to approach this.' he said.

"I've thought to myself, why don't we have another union the boys can independently contact? "I do think it is time to shake up the rugby scene, and look after players, commercially, and in every aspect, a lot better," Genge added. (Writing by Phil O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia allows home visits, opens beaches as virus lockdown eases

Australias most populous state said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.Bondi Beach and two...

Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions

California will step up enforcement of coronavirus-related public health restrictions after crowds jammed beaches over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. Newsoms announcement came after local officials in Orange and Ventura ...

Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Trump says he has good idea how North Korea's Kim is doing; 'I hope he's fine'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, after days of speculation over the North Korean leaders health.Kims whereabouts and whether he had a heart procedure have been a su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020