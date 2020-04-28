After COVID-19 recovery, Delhi-based doctor donates plasma; urges survivors to do so

A Delhi-based doctor, who is working at one of the government hospitals in the national capital, has donated his plasma after recovering from COVID-19 and has urged other coronavirus survivors to do the same. Dr Ahmad was asymptomatic and was admitted for three days at Safdarjung Hospital. Later, he was discharged after his two consecutive tests came out negative. He has also completed his 14-day quarantine period and returned to duty on April 20.

"I have recovered from COVID-19. Recently, I have donated my plasma for convalescent plasma therapy. As you all know, the first patient who was given this therapy has recovered successfully. The results of this plasma therapy are very promising. So, I would like to urge each one of the survivors or the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to please come forward and donate your plasma," Dr Ahmad told ANI. "There is nothing which should be stopping you from donating your plasma," he said.

The doctor explained that plasma donation is a 30-minute procedure, done under the supervision of well-trained doctors and there are no side effects of it. "This is the least what you could do for the society at present and you all should come forward and donate your plasma," he said. (ANI)