Hong Kong civil servants to start returning to work from next week

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests.

The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January. (Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)